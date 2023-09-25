Springboard capital among winners at the 5th Annual Automotive Sector Excellence Awards

Springboard Capital has clinched the top spot as the best credit microfinance in the logbook loans category at the 5th Annual Automotive Sector Excellence Awards.

The event drew an impressive gathering of automotive industry stakeholders, including insurance providers, transport sector players, and manufacturers.

The Automotive Sector Excellence Awards serve as a commendable platform for acknowledging and celebrating the outstanding achievements of key players across various facets of the automotive sector.

Springboard Capital Limited had garnered nominations in three categories: Most promising credit institution in logbook loans, most promising credit-only microfinance in automotive finance, and the coveted title of the Best logbook Finance Provider.

Springboard Capital Chief Executive Officer Carolyne Gathuru expressed her gratitude towards the organizers, stating, “It’s a noble gesture by the organizers to shed light on a different segment within the automotive industry. This recognition also reflects the confidence that the Kenyan public has in Springboard Capital Limited. This achievement marks another significant milestone in our twelve-year history, and we are committed to continuously improving our services for our valued customers.”