Sprint star Omanyala savours holiday treat from Kenya Tourism Board

Africa men’s 100m record holder Ferdinand Omanyala is retreating,during the holidays,at least for now,ahead of a gruelling Olympic year.

The commonwealth games champion is savouring the holiday at Maasai Mara courtesy of Kenya Tourism Board, KTB.

Omanyala, the ninth-fastest man on the all time list, will spend his Christmas holiday off the track as he rejuvenates after a tough training season.

Speaking on the holiday extended to Omanyala, KTB Ag. CEO John Chirchir congratulated and thanked Omanyala for his global exploits which have propelled Kenya in the field of short distance running.

“Ferdinand Omanyala is one of several Kenyan athletes that have been remarkably successful in the track and field arena while at the same time flying the Kenyan flag high. From being Africa’s fastest man in the 100m race to winning Kenya’s first gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games besides registering wins in other competitions, there’s a lot to celebrate, and we hope his holiday will be an opportunity for him to unwind and even plan for further success,” Chirchir stated.

He emphasized that the board would continue leverage sport to market Kenya’s position as a preferred tourism destination: “This holiday gesture is our way of rewarding our sports stars and amplifying the country’s destination appeal generated by their athletic achievements. Their exploits continue to give Kenya a positive and competitive exposure in the global sphere.”

The KTB boss added that a jam-packed sporting calendar provides an opportunity for the country to market itself to a global audience.

“Next year, there will be several sporting activities with the Paris Olympics slated for July 2024 standing out as one of the biggest events on the sporting calendar. We want to leverage on this and rally behind our athletes to ensure that they give their best as they are great ambassadors of our country, projecting Kenya’s brand in the eyes of millions of people around the world,” he added.

Other sporting events in the first quarter of the 2024 calendar include the Magical Kenya Ladies Open to be held in Vipingo in early February and the Magical Kenya Open , part of the DP tour to be held at the Muthaiga Golf Club in March 2024.

Omanyala holds the record as Africa’s fastest man having clocked 9.77 seconds at the Absa Kip Keino Classic in 2021, part of the World Athletics Continental Tour.

Previously, KTB has engaged influential sports personalities, including double Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge, to propel the country’s tourism efforts both locally and internationally.

KTB has also been extending special holiday treats to outstanding athletes in various sporting fields and will continue to extend this exposure as part of exposing them to the varied tourism experiences Kenya has to offer. Kenyan athletes have over the years carried the country flag high across many global sporting events .