Squabble over land used to build Kshs. 140M milk processing plant

The Intergovernmental Technical Relations Committee (IGRTC) has been invited to solve a land ownership dispute between the County Government of Bungoma and the Lake Victoria North Water Works Development Agency.

Bungoma County government is accused of constructing a Kshs. 140 million dairy processing factory on National Government land reserved for the Ministry of Water Sanitation and Irrigation.

The land in question housed the LVNWWDA water offices and other assets which were demolished by the county contractor.

Speaking while touring the site IGRTC alternative dispute resolution chairman Alfred Khang’ati says it’s important that the two levels of government amicably solve the dispute where the county government did not follow the right procedure in acquiring the property but now they have started engaging both parties to reach an understanding that will enable the people of Bungoma get services.

With the option of the county government compensating the water agency with alternative land for the use which he says it’s the role of IGRTC to employ mediation mechanism in solving intergovernmental disputes because it’s cheaper than taking the matter to court that will strain government resources.

Webuye Milk Processing Plant which was commissioned in 2019 by Governor Wycliffe Wangamati is now complete and ready to offer market to Bungoma dairy farmers.

The plant has with a capacity to produce approximately 40,000 liters of milk per day.

The team was accompanied by NLC commissioners, county government officials and LVNWWDA board chairman Julius Bakasa.