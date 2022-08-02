Squash: Muqtadir Nimji sails to semis at the Commonwealth Games

ByBernard Okumu
Kenya’s Muqtadir Sadruddin Nimji qualified for the  men’s singles plate semi finals after winning his quarter final squash duel held Tuesday at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK.

 

Nimji overcame Ugandan Paul Kadoma 3-1 of 8-11,11-4,11-7,11-4 to qualify for the semi finals where’s set to face Shawn Simpson of Barbados. The match is scheduled Tuesday.

His Compatriot in the females category and sibling at the games Khaaliqa Nimji reached the women’s singles  plate quarter final where she lost to Guyanese Mary Fung a fat.

 

 

  

