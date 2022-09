National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has maintained that there is no standoff between parliament and the Salaries and Remuneration commission over the lawmakers perks. Wetangula who remained mum over the details of a closed door meeting held between members and the commission says a number of concerns were ironed out. SRC chair Lynn Mengich says issues raised will be discussed through the Parliamentary Service Commission.

