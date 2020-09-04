SRC to adopt policies to lower wage bill

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission is set to adopt a raft of policies in its bid to improve transparency, accountability and equity in public sector remuneration as it seeks to lower the wage bill.

SRC Chair Lyn Mengich Speaking during the launch of the third public sector remuneration cycle said they will conduct three distinct salary surveys to establish current compensation levels and trends including policies and practices to inform salary structures.

Salaries and Remuneration Commission Chair Lyn Mengich is urging public and private institutions to actively participate in the job evaluation and salary survey process.

Mengich says though the commission has managed to drop the wage bill percentage of revenue from 57.3 percent in the financial year 2013/14 to 48.1 percent in the financial year 2018/2019 more needs to be done to reach the target of lower than 35%.

The third cycle which will include all public servants will start from June 2021.

However SRC is yet to determine whether there will be a salary reduction or increase depending on revenue growth in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The remuneration cycle is anchored on fiscal sustainability of public sector compensation, attraction and retention of skills in public service, recognition of performance and productivity, transparency and fairness and equal pay to persons performing work of equal value.