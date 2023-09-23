SS ASSAD FC  inks sponsorship deal with Base Titanium

National Super League side,NSL, SS ASSAD FC has entered into a Ksh 3 million partnership deal with a titanium mining company Base Titanium.

Base Titanium owns and manages Kwale Sand Operations, a high-grade mineral sands mine which commenced production in 2013.

The Kwale Operation features a high grade ore body with a high value mineral assemblage, rich in rutile, ilmenite and zircon which are all considered critical minerals.

The sponsorship will also see SS ASSAD also known as the Sea Lions of Ukunda receive kits and have their home ground revamped by the company.

“Our sponsorship is so much more than just football it is about supporting the youth, helping them achieve their dreams of playing top flight football, while celebrating their talent and ingenuity,” said Dr. Melba Wasunna, the External Affairs manager at Base Titanium Limited.

Dr. Wasunna said the sponsorship is likely to act as a catalyst for the good results for the side, the only one from south coast plying trade in second tier tier football.

“Through our dedicated support SS Assad has now been registering impressive results in the National Super League because the players are now motivated,” she said.

Kwale County deputy governor Chirema Kombo also gave the commitment of the support from the county government.

“If SS Assad builds a strong and supportive fan base, it will easily raise funds through the sale of team merchandise such as jerseys,” he said.

Chirema challenged clubs to operate as business entities so as to attract more would be investors.

“I also call upon all Kwale county residents to support SS ASSAD because it is representing our county in the National Super League,” he said, adding that Kwale was a potential sporting powerhouse.

SS ASSAD administrator Rajab Zamani said the sponsorship will continue the club’s legacy of growing football tlents in the region and helping the players advance their football careers by joining top tier teams.

“This sponsorship from Base Titanium will go a long way as it will alleviate the financial burden on us and also motivate our players and boost their morale in winning local and national leagues,” he said.

Report by Hussein Abdullahi