Ssaru, Burna Boy and Kendrick Lamar top this week’s new music list

The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world, as such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should watch.

This week, we feature the birthday boy Rayvanny who together with Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua celebrated their birthday on Sunday last week. We also feature Rekles in his new collaboration with Brenda Maina in which he fluidly mixes Gengetone and Amapiano.

Internationally, 90’s sensation Jojo is back with a new song called “Worst”; also on the list is Kendric Lamar who caused a stir online this week when he announced he would be releasing his last album with his current record label in the coming months.

Rayvanny – Happy Birthday

Diamond Platnumz – Naanzaje

Burna Boy feat Don Jazzy – Question

Ssaru, Fathermoh, Rico gang Feat Willis Raburu – Jeshi

Rekles feat Brenda Maina – Weka piano

Baby Keem feat Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

Zinoleesky feat Harmonize – Kilofeshe remix

Eric Clapton – This has got to stop

Tiwa Savage – Somebody’s son

Jojo – Worst