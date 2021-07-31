Ssaru, Diamond, Ali Kiba and Rotimi top this week’s new music list

Featuring “Rhumba” by Wanavokali.

The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world, as such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should check out.

This week, we feature the amazingly talented group Wanavokali who just dropped their first track off their upcoming album. The song “Rhumba” is such a soulful upbeat jam that will make your day. Additionally, we also feature Kenya’s Gengetone queen Ssaru who just released a new single featuring Charisma.

Regionally, Ali Kiba just dropped the music video for his popular song “Jealous” featuring Mayorkun.

Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

Diamond feat Feat Focalistic, Mapara A Jazz & Ntosh Gazi – Iyo

Alikiba feat Mayorkun – Jealous

Ssaru ft Charisma – Rhumba ya Ssaru

Rotimi – What To Do

Adekunle Gold, Lucky Daye – Sinner

Mr P feat Singah – Paloma

Alessia Cara – Shapeshifter

Si Huchanga ft Rekles x Trio Mio x Mzazi Willy Tuva – Move on the beat

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6scEnWT6BAM&ab_channel=MavoOntheBeat

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Skate

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever