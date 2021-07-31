Ssaru, Diamond, Ali Kiba and Rotimi top this week’s new music list

Featuring “Rhumba” by Wanavokali.
The weekend is always a great time to listen to new music from Kenya and around the world, as such, we’ve compiled a list of 10 new music videos you should check out.
This week, we feature the amazingly talented group Wanavokali who just dropped their first track off their upcoming album. The song “Rhumba” is such a soulful upbeat jam that will make your day. Additionally, we also feature Kenya’s Gengetone queen Ssaru who just released a new single featuring Charisma.
Regionally, Ali Kiba just dropped the music video for his popular song “Jealous” featuring Mayorkun.
Remember, stay safe, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!
Diamond feat Feat Focalistic, Mapara A Jazz & Ntosh Gazi – Iyo
Alikiba feat Mayorkun – Jealous
Ssaru ft Charisma – Rhumba ya Ssaru
Rotimi – What To Do
Adekunle Gold, Lucky Daye – Sinner
Mr P feat Singah – Paloma
Alessia Cara – Shapeshifter
Si Huchanga ft Rekles x Trio Mio x Mzazi Willy Tuva – Move on the beat
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6scEnWT6BAM&ab_channel=MavoOntheBeat
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – Skate
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever