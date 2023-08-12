St Antony Boys reign supreme to clinch KSSSA football title

St Anthony’s Boys Kitale, popularly known as Solidarity Boys clinched the Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) football title after deservedly seeing off Dagoretti High School in an exciting and well attended final played at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County.

Tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP) and the influential midfielder cum the fan favourite Aldrine Kibet scored the brace for the 2018 East Africa secondary school football champions ending hopes of Dagoretti sealing the much-anticipated glory.

Prior to this tie,Peter Mayoyo coached side had beaten hosts Shanderema Secondary School 1-0 in the semifinals after Kibet netted the crucial goal that not only confirmed the Rift Valley champions’ finals status but also saw them qualify for the East African games set for Rwanda.

Dagoretti who knocked out Nyanza champions Agoro Sare High School 3-0 on post-match penalties after they played out a 1-1 draw in regular time in the other semis failed to display the same result they put up on Wednesday following 1-0 victory against the same opponents at the group stage.

“It’s been a fruitful journey for us starting from day one and we are extremely delighted that our hard work has finally paid off with a national title. It is a perfect national show for us sealing it with a trophy.We just played better as per the plan and emulated our style in the previous four matches as the boys gave 100 percent making no mistakes. We defended well and took our chances” said Mayoyo.

The game was presided over by Chief Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi among other host of government officials including Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, his Education counterpart Ezekiel Machogu,host Governor Fernandes Barasa,George Natembeya of Tranz Nzoia among others.

“Honoured to be here and attend these finals which were a joy to watch.Both teams are champions as they will represent our country in Rwanda during regional competition. Part of what happened today and during the entire tournament is part of sports monetisation program through Talanta Hela where the government has invested heavily in line with President William Ruto’s agenda of developing the game,Arts and Creatives.We are leaving nothing to chance as far putting in place proper policies,structures and mechanisms aimed at pushing for the growth of the talent among passionate youth in Kenya” noted Namwamba.

In the ladies category played at the same venue, Judith Okumu’s solitary goal in the first half was enough to deny Wiyeta a record-extending ninth title.

Head coach Howard Shikanga hailed his charges for their hard fought victory to cruise to East Africa in style.

“We are very happy to win this title. We fought for it and we deserve the victory. Our focus is now East Africa,” noted Shikanga

Focus for the top three teams in every discipline will now focus to the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Associations (FEASSSA) games which will take place in Huye City, Rwanda, from 15th to 30th August, 2023.