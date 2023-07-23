St Mary’s girls high school counting losses after night fire

A fire razed a dormitory at St.Mary’s Girls high school in Ndeiya sub-County, Kiambu County, forcing learners to spend the night in the cold.

According to a firefighter Susan Wanjiru the inferno was contained within 20 minutes except that the students lost all their property in the fire.

Ndeiya Deputy County Commissioner Stanley Mutua said that there were no fatalities noting that some of the students suffered distress while those with underlying conditions like asthma were rushed to hospital where they are recuperating.

Preliminary reports indicate that the fire started at around nine o’clock in the night when the students were still in their classes for night preps and efforts to put it off were in vain.

Area residents are appealing to Governor Kimani Wamatangi to invest in more fire-fighting equipment.

Mutua is urging the school management to allow neighboring students to be released to go home to allow the school to make arrangements for alternative accommodation for the remainder of the second term.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.