St. Peters’ Mumias inaugurated as an FKF center of excellence

Football Kenya Federation has today, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, inaugurated St Peters’ Mumias School as an FKF Center of Excellence, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two parties.

The partnership is the second, following the signing of yet another with national secondary school games defending champions St Anthony Kitale.

Under the MoU, signed up until March 2026, FKF has committed to offering the school technical support. The Federation’s Technical Department will help in designing football programs for both the elite football team and other students in school, as well as training the school’s coaching staff.

FKF also committed to providing sports equipment, with the school receiving 20 footballs during the signing of the MoU on Wednesday.

St Peters’ Mumias, on its part, committed to offering admission, on a full scholarship basis, for a minimum of twenty students (20) in the first year and five (5) students in each subsequent year during the duration of this MOU, while ensuring that they follow the school curriculum cycle to completion. The students are to be selected through the FKF Youth Development Program.

“St Peters’ Mumias has a proven record in nurturing of talent, so it was an easy decision partnering with them,” said FKF General Secretary/CEO Barry Otieno.

“We have a long-term vision of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Through these Centers of Excellence, we intend to give as many young players as possible a chance to nurture their talents,” he added.

The School’s principal, Mr. Cosmas Nabongolo, welcomed the partnership, noting that it will go a long way in giving the players much-needed attention as they pursue their academic and football careers.

“Under FKF’s visionary leadership, we are happy that we have come to this mutually benefitting understanding. We hope that through it, we will not only nurture our students’ talents but also market St Peters’ Boys as a premier institution under this new Competency-Based Curriculum,” said Mr. Nabungolo.

As a follow-up, FKF has lined up training camps during school holidays at its Centers of Excellence, in a bid to not only scout talent into the junior national teams but also market the Centers to prospective parents and students who seek to explore their talents while advancing their academic credentials

