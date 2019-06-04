St. Stephen’s Girls Principal charged with assaulting journalists

St. Stephen’s Girls Secondary School Principal John Musyoki Kyalo was Tuesday charged in a Machakos Court with assault and the other counts.

Kyalo who appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Evans Kyalo was charged alongside others not before court.

He denied all the charges and was released on a bond of one million shillings with surety of the same amount.

Kyalo is accused of assaulting Boniface Kirera Magana and two others, malicious damage to property and arson. The victims are employees of the Standard Group who had gone to the school seeking information about the disappearance of a student.

The offences were committed on Monday at St. Stephens Girls school in Mavoko Sub-county, Machakos county.

The case will be heard on 18th June 2019. Meanwhile, two Standard group journalists attacked during the incident are admitted to hospital.

Caroline Bii and Boniface Kirera were allegedly attacked by the school principal and irate students after a scuffle ensued.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Editors’ Guild has condemned he attack.

” This kind of violence against journalists is completely unacceptable in a civilised country where freedom of the Media is enshrined in the Constitution as a basic right. It is just the latest in a long list of incidents where journalists going about their lawful duties have been impeded or attacked, often at the instigation of those in authority. These displays of lawlessness and impunity must be stopped before they spiral out of control.” Said Churchill Otieno, Guild’s President.