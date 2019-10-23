If Stacy wins, she will be crowned by the reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray

Pageants have been around for a long time, even though the idea of a competition based on looks is passé, they still have a place in culture nonetheless; especially if we have the opportunity to celebrate one of our own.

Miss Universe 2019 will be its 68th edition and Miss Stacy Michuki will be taking to the stage to represent Kenya. Stacy was crowned the new Miss Universe Kenya 2019 at the grand coronation of Miss Universe Kenya 2019 at the Panari Hotel where she succeeded Wabaiya Kariuki who was Miss Universe Kenya 2018.

This has also earned her a spot to represent Kenya at the Miss Universe global beauty pageant that is scheduled to take place in December in the United States in a location yet to be announced. In 2018, the event took place in Bangkok, where the crown went to Miss Catriona Gray and the 1st runners up spot went to Tamaryn Green of South Africa.

Stacy emerged as the winner out of 13 other contestants including Aggrey Dion Okello, also known as Rue Baby, who is the daughter of popular Kenyan artist Akothee. Rue took the 1st runners up spot and Carolyn Kinuthia took the 2nd runners up.

Stacy had this to say of her win, “Dreams are valid. I’m a young girl with big dreams, a fighting spirit and filled with determination.

I have dreamt about this moment my entire life, where I’d get the opportunity to represent my great nation. As I live this dream today, I see myself placing Kenya on the top and I promise Kenya, to carry this crown with utmost dignity. Thank you @missuniversekenya for taking a chance on such a young girl who knows no boundaries and certainly knows the world is hers for the take! Keep supporting my journey because the world is not ready for us!”

Tell Us What You Think