Stadium project in limbo after paltry allocation from Treasury

Plans by the Jubilee Government to fast-track the completion of various proposed stadiums in the country might be hanging in balance after small amounts of resources was allocated towards the project.

The Treasury has proposed an allocation of Sh90 million for the refurbishment of the regional stadiums in the 2021/2022 financial year.

The allocation by Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Planning, Ukur Yatani in his Budget speech on Thursday, is part of the 7.1 percent increase of allocation to Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund for the coming financial year.

Last year,the national admnistration embarked on construction of four new sports stadia to nurture talent and promote sporting activities across the country.

The flagship projects at Jamhuri (Nairobi), Wang’uru (Kirinyaga), Kirigiti (Kiambu) and Mamboleo (Kisumu) were set to be completed in six months.

However out of this only Jomo Kenyatta International stadium in Kisumu is almost fully finished having hold the first non sporting event in Madaraka Day celebrations early this month.

In October last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta was clear in his instructions to the Ministry of Sports with the head of state directing that all stalled sports facilities completed before the end of December 2020.

Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, which was expected to be the venue for World Under-20 national trials before the decision was rescinded and Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi was chosen, is still incomplete.

After a number of visits to inspect the Kinoru Stadium construction work, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed announced early this year that that the nearly Sh1 billion Kinoru stadium project is as good as complete.

Other facilities on the waiting list to receive funding towards completion include Wote,Kamariny stadiums.

