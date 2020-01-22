Staff call for speedy resolution to UON leadership impasse

A section of the members of staff from the University of Nairobi -UON- are calling for a speedy resolution to the leadership row at the institution to ensure operations return to normalcy.

The staff who expressed dismay over the ongoing leadership wrangles in the top management of the University said that the crisis has led to the disruption of critical services in the higher learning institution.

Addressing the press Tuesday, the staff led by UON Chapter Secretary George Omondi expressed fear that the stalemate might affect staff welfare such as delayed monthly salaries. He called on the government to intervene and end the wrangles.

The group said they are opposed to the Employment and Labour Relations Courts ruling that halted the appointment of Prof. Isaac Mbeche as UON Acting Vice Chancellor arguing that the court overstepped its mandate by placing Prof. Stephen Kiama.

Meanwhile, the student council led by secretary general Byron Ochieng’ says Professor Kiama should pave way for investigations since the process that put him into office was questionable

Ian Emmanuel the chairperson, Chelsea Mbogo finance secretary and Gideon Majiwa the students association secretary general all stated that they fully support Isaac Mbeche who has been sent on leave.

The students now want the president to step in and solve the issue by making it clear that Isaac Mbeche is the vice chancellor.