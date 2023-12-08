Staff motivation termed as key in improved performance and productivity

Employers have been challenged to motivate their staff in an effort to increase productivity and encourage a culture of innovation.

Speaking during the company’s 5thThamini Awards celebration, Username Investments CEO Reuben Kimani said motivated employees often lead to increased productivity besides allowing organizations to achieve higher levels of output.

He said there was need for organizations to recognize individual contributions that would help foster a culture of excellence, and empower employees to be the best they can be.

“We believe that recognizing and rewarding achievements remain key in motivating our teams and driving our overall success.” Said Kimani during the ceremony meant to recognize outstanding employee performance.

During the ceremony Esther Naima, the company’s Assistant Sales Manager was awarded with a brand-new Mercedes-Benz which was among the 12 awards won by members of staff across the different categories.

Kimabni said the awards embody Username Investment’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding exceptional contributions from its staff members.