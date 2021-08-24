Stage is set for Kenya Cup semi-finals

by Maxwell Wasike

The stage is set for the Kenya Cup semifinals with two fixtures on the cards on Saturday 28 August 2021.

Kabras Sugar, top of the log at the close of the league phase will be at home to fourth placed Strathmore Leos at the Nandi Bears Club in Nandi County.

The second semifinal will see defending champions KCB who were second at the close of the league phase taking on third placed Menengai Oilers at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka.

Both matches will kick off at 2.00pm EAT.

The winners of the semifinal fixtures will clash in the final on Saturday 4 September 2021.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s Precious Pazani will take charge of Wednesday’s Rugby World Cup 2021 Repechage qualifier between Kenya and Colombia at the Nyayo National Stadium.

She will be assisted by fellow Zimbabwean Talent Gandiwa and Uganda’s Sauda Adiru.

This match kicks off at 3.00pm EAT and will be livestreamed across the Kenya Rugby Union digital platforms.

  

