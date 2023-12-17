Stage set for 11th edition of Tong-Ill-Moo-Do Mombasa Open

Preparations for the 11th edition of Mombasa Open Tong Il-Moo Do International Martial Arts Championship is in top gear ahead of the kick off the annual event In Mombasa on Sunday.

A total of 40 countries are expected to grace this year’s competition billed as the most anticipated championship in a decade.

Already a couple of countries have arrived in the coastal city ahead of the championship which will be held 17-18th December at Aga Khan Academy,Mombasa including:Philipines Paraguay,India,Japan,Zimbabwe Democratic Republic of Congo ,South Korea among others.

The Kenya men’s and women’s team colluqially known as Jasiri is expected to put all in line in defence of individual and overall team title it claimed last year.

Kenya Tong-Ill Modo Federation Chairman Clarence Mwakio however said it won’t be easy for Kenya to retain the title predicting stiff opposition from other participating teams among them Philippines.

‘’The team is in high spirits,we hope that Kenya will put up spirited fight and bring win for our country. Any team can win its acutest and in thering it’s the final whistle that decides who takes the trophy’’.

Mwakio also confirmed that The Government had released funds for the championship.

‘’The government has released funds for hosting this event,we have been able to take care of very sensitive responsibilities which come with organizing such an international championship which begins Today at 5pm at the Aga Khan Academy’’.

World Tong Ill-Moo-Do federation President stated the importance of the Sport not only to the world but to the country saying it gave the younger ones a chance to use the game and reach their dreams as well as demonstrate their fighting spirit.

‘’We have to demonstrate our fighting spirit against evil and injustice in the society we have to fight for our youth by controlling our emotions,as you can see in our our demonstrations is not only linear motions but also circular motion,uniting circular motion as subject linear motion as object’’