Stage set for Ex-City MCA to take oath as new Isiolo County Chief

It’s all systems go for the swearing-in of the incoming County Governor of Isiolo Abdi Guyo on Thursday.

According to the county secretary Ahmed Galgalo, who also chairs the transition committee, preparations commenced a month before the General elections. He says the committee will oversee a smooth transition from the outgoing county boss Mohammed Kuti.

“We started preparations a month to the August 9th general election and by now we have already done all documentation for the county assets and liabilities ready for a smooth transition, we are inviting all for the event as we expect over 2000 guests,” said Galgalo.

Abdi Guyo together with his deputy Dr James Lowasa was elected on a Jubilee Party, and had received endorsement from the outgoing county chief.

Guyo has set record as the 1st member of the county assembly to ascend to governor’s position, after serving as an MCA for Matopeni ward in Nairobi and later being elected as majority leader in city county assembly.

And as he takes charge, Guyo will have to grapple with a myriad of challenges such as incomplete and stalled projects initiated by outgoing regime. Key among them includes the County Stadium which was supposed to be used as the venue for today’s ceremony that has had to be moved Isiolo Boys High School.

