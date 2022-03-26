Preparations for the first edition of the all women rally dubbed ‘Lioness Rally’ set to be held Sunday at Kasarani, Nairobi is complete.

Among the notable names that are primed to perform well at the event include KBC TV Swahili News anchor Pauline Shegu and Lisa Christofferson.

Pauline is the only and the first Kenyan lady driver to complete a rally when she did so during the 2011 Safari rally while Lisa is the founder of the Lioness Rally Club.

Sheghu, expressed her delight on the organization of the rally and involvement of more rally drivers.

“There is a lot that ladies can do in our events, aside from driving or navigating. As an all-female rally club, we need security, ladies with technical and mechanical know-how, fundraising expertise and more. There is so much we can achieve together, so please come join us on Sunday at Kasarani, and make all these things happen.”

Christofferson acknowledged the sponsors of the rally, KBL reckoning that the move is a huge step in putting the rally to the masses

“We are excited to partner with KBL through their brand White Cap brand for the first all-female rally in Kenya. The Lioness Rally club is a platform that is trying to break the existing bias of rally being a male-dominated sport. It is our firm belief, as the Lioness Rally Club, that this weekend’s event is a step in the right direction to expand the sport to accommodate all genders. We are grateful for the support we have received to bring this, and the other events we have planned, to fruition.”

KBL intimated that their support for the women rally is one of the agenda to sensitize the public on gender inclusivity in Motorsports.

Speaking on the sponsorship Whitecap Marketing Manager Catherine Ndung’u underscored their support for the women rally and agenda on sensitisation of gender sensitivity in Motorsports:

“Our involvement in the inaugural Lioness Rally is in line with our standing as a responsible corporate citizen where we continue to champion responsible drinking throughout our interactions. Further to that, Kenya Breweries Limited has and continues to prioritise promotion of gender diversity and inclusion, which remains a key value for our organisation. Therefore, the women’s rally becomes a key platform to speak about both elements and showcase our intent to leverage the sport for these important agendas. We hope that as we continue to be involved in motorsport, we will make this an inclusive platform for all participants and enthusiasts alike as we continue to drink better, not more,” said Whitecap Marketing Manager Catherine Ndung’u.