Stage set for inaugural Migori County football Tournament

Plans are complete ahead of the launch of the first edition of Migori County football tournament

Migori County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Sports, Education, and Youths Affairs Rahab Robi said that the County edition will focus on identifying and promoting talents.

The County football tournament will kick off on December 5, across the 40 wards, and will comprise both the male and female clubs.

“We want to help our youths showcase their footballing talents and give them a platform for more opportunities in the sporting world”, said Ms Rahab.

Early this month while touring Migori stadium, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) Secretary General Francis Mutuku affirmed that the Nyanza region should be continuously supported to help it unearth the rich soccer talents.

The County, a few years back boosted the best footballers that played for 2006 Kenyan premier league champions Sony Sugar Football Club which has since been disbanded

The county has a national super league side Migori Youth FC.

Report by Geoffrey Makokha KNA Migori