Stages are improved at the upcoming 2021 4by4 Challenge

A total of 40 drivers have confirmed taking part in the upcoming 4by4 Challenge set to take place in August 21-22 at the Champagne Park in Kipeto,Kajiado County.

According to organisers led by Clerk of Course Harry Thuku,the event has attracted much interest from participants after missing in action for the last few months due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are back again after long time and this time round it will be bigger and better.We have improved the courses and increased sections to make the event interesting.We promise everyone in terms of drivers and spectators a mouth watering championship.There are new stages introduced in every category and it will be a hotly contested battle” he said.

The event has been categorized into three classes for beginners who will run on standard 4×4 cars with basic safety requirements, intermediates who must have roll-cages and helmets and the experts who will be entering properly built cars with bucket seats

Head of marshalls Joe Njenga said all the government protocols have been put in place to ensure the spread of corona virus is contained at the venue.

“We are living in difficult times where we have a pandemic amongst us and all the requirements have been factored to combat it.There will be temperature checks at the entrance and hand washing machines have been installed all over to support government agenda in managing the situation” noted Njenga.

The offroad spectacle that captures the competitive spirit of motorsport enthusiasts returns in August after a two year absence due to suspension of contact sporting activities.

The competition will bring together all off-road vehicles involving standard 4x4s, modified 4x4s, Rock Crawlers, Quads, Bikes plus special vehicles in the open class category like Pickups.​

Beginners come in with their everyday used 4X4 vehicles to test the car’s power as well as the driver’s skill to maneuver the course set out.

The intermediate stage involves attending a minimum three trainings, offered at the Champagne Park when the track is not being used for competitions while at the expert level,one must take up additional training of a minimum of 20 sessions—and own a modified vehicle having good tryes with great treads.