Stakeholders call for accelerated growth of medtech development, commercialization,

Africa needs to start owning the healthcare industry, Villgro Africa CEO, Wilfred Njagi has said.

Speaking Friday during the second annual Transforming African Medtech Conference (TAMC) at the Kempinski, Njagi highlighted the economic benefits of supporting locally manufactured medical devices.

“Africa needs to start owning the healthcare industry,” Njagi stated. For too long, we have sent patients to India and other medically advanced countries, exporting money and resources in exchange for medical attention, despite our capacity to build and advance our own systems.” She stated.

“The government should support Kenyan innovators who are capable of developing devices locally for the Kenyan people. Healthcare should become a net income earner for Kenya’s economy, much like tourism.” Njagi added.

Industry stakeholders at the conference addressed both the challenges and opportunities in advancing MedTech in Africa.

The event that concluded Friday at the Kempinski Hotel in Nairobi, marked the end of a highly successful three-day event organized by Villgro Africa.

Launched in 2023, the conference brought together 120 delegates from 14 countries, all united by a common goal: to shape the future of healthcare across the African continent.

The conference underscored the significant demand for collaboration and networking among African professionals in the medical technology sector.

Attendees focused on accelerating the growth of medtech development and commercialization, with a particular emphasis on fostering local innovation and reducing reliance on imported medical devices.

Emmanuel Kamuhire, a biomedical engineer and CEO of A-Lite Uganda, emphasized the growing recognition among Africans of the need to develop medical devices tailored to local needs.

“We have developed a device that assists doctors in locating veins for intravenous cannulation in cases where veins are not easily found. This innovation is just one example of how we can focus on manufacturing medical devices locally, rather than relying on imports,” Kamuhire explained.

Dr. Lisa Ochola further pointed out that manufacturing devices within Africa could significantly reduce costs associated with importing them, making healthcare more accessible and affordable across the continent.

As the TAMC 2024 wrapped up, participants expressed optimism that the dialogue and strategies developed during the event would shape the future of African healthcare, driving innovation, investment, and collaboration.

The conference has set a new benchmark for future gatherings, promising to catalyze further advancements in the medtech industry in Africa.