Stakeholders call for adoption technology in combating malaria

by KBC Videos

Health stakeholders are calling for the adoption of innovative and emerging technologies in the war against malaria in the country. They say common such as insecticide-treated nets need to be backed by technologies such as gene drive if the country is to advance from controlling the spread of malaria to eliminating it. Under the aegis of the African Institute for Development Policy survey, the stakeholders urged the government to allocate adequate resources to boost initiatives by institutions in fighting malaria and improve health. Africa accounted for 94 percent of the 229 million people infected with Malaria worldwide in 2019.

  

