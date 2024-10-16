Stakeholders call for close collaboration in combating cybercrime

Kenyans have been urged to embrace innovation and technology as a vital tool in strengthening online safety.

This comes as the number of online users and digital transformation in the country continues to increase, a development that has also come with increased cybersecurity threats.

Speaking the 9th edition of the Securexpo East Africa 2024, ICT Authority Director for Programmes and Standards at the Thomas Bwaley called for collaboration between public and private sector in adopting cutting-edge solutions to address the growing security challenges in the digital and physical landscapes.

“In line with this year’s theme of Securexpo, we need to think about innovation for a secure future and now in the region. Cybersecurity is no longer a luxury but an absolute necessity. The security of our physical and digital environments is deeply intertwined,” said Bwaley.

According to Bwaley, the government has embarked on an ambitious plan to roll out 100,000 kilometres of fibre optic, develop 1,450 ICT hubs in all wards and install 25,000 public WiFi hotspots across the country.

On her part, Montgomery Group East Africa Managing Director Angela Kinyua, highlighted the significance of this year’s expo in driving partnerships and innovations.

“This exhibition is more than just an event. It’s a powerful symbol of our commitment to progress, collaboration, and innovation,” she added

This year, Kenyan companies achieved significant recognition, underscoring their contributions to global security standards.