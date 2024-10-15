Stakeholders calling for increased funding to enhance response to TB

Tuberculosis (TB) is the highest infectious killer disease, overtaking HIV, yet it receives less funding compared to HIV and malaria. In terms of funding distribution, HIV receives the highest percentage at 50%, followed by malaria at 32%, while TB receives only 18%.

Stakeholders attending the Second Kenya National TB Champions Summit in Nairobi questioned why the most infectious killer disease globally is consistently underfunded, despite remaining a global threat.

Dr. Lucica Ditiu, the Executive Director of the Stop TB Partnership, who attended the TB Champions Summit, called for increased funding towards the TB response if the goal of ending TB by 2030 is to be realized.

Dr Lucica stated, “There is a huge need for TB financing; only close to 70% of people with TB in Kenya are diagnosed and treated, leaving a significant gap of people who still need to be diagnosed and treated, including those with drug-resistant TB. Tuberculosis is an airborne disease, and it affects all of us.”

Kenya is one of the top 30 countries with a high burden of TB and HIV, with nearly 35,000 people with TB also infected with HIV. Dr Lucica called for political commitment from those in leadership positions, especially at the Ministry of Health, so they can better understand the TB situation in the country and identify areas to prioritise in their response.

‘This Second Kenya National TB Champions Summit with over 200 TB champions from the entire country is unique and Kenya should be used as an example in the entire world. But with this incredible gathering, govt was missing, there was some junior officers, but the Minister of Health, TB programmes manager at MoH didn’t join us. It is not just joining us because I came from Geneva, but they should have joined if they cared for their people. How can they realize the TB burden without joining this kind of meeting?’ she posed

Dr Lucica lamented that whenever there are budget cuts in health, TB is always the first to be scrapped. However, she urged the TB champions not to give up in the fight, to unite, and to persevere despite challenges or setbacks in advocating for national TB awareness and securing domestic resources for the TB response.

“People need to know what causes deaths in Kenya, and TB is one of the significant contributors. For the sick we see every day, and for the relatives who die of TB, we must continue this battle,” she said.

Dr Lucica expressed concern about the potential rollout of a TB vaccine by 2030 unless finances are secured. “We have six TB vaccines in the final phase of trials, but we do not know if we will have the funding for these vaccines to see the light of day. The hope is to secure a vaccine by the end of 2028, so it can be rolled out by 2030 to have an impact.

However, we currently do not see the funding for TB vaccine development. The cost is one billion US dollars annually for the next three years. This is essential to ensure these vaccines are developed,” she stated.

The Second Kenya National TB Champions Summit in Nairobi concluded with a candle-lighting memorial to remember those who lost their lives to TB. The champions vowed that nobody else should lose their life to a disease that is both curable and preventable.