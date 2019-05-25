Stakeholders urged to support competency based education

Stakeholders in the education sector have been challenged to support the ongoing rollout of the competency based education.

Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Ababu Namwamba says the new system seeks to equip learners with necessary skills that will enhance their competitive advantage in the global job market.

The new competency based curriculum that has been rolled out across the country with grade three acting as the pilot class has received opposition with the Kenya National Union of Teachers secretary general Wilson Sossion leading the onslaught.

Foreign affairs Chief Administration Secretary Ababu Namwamba however wants Sossion to hold his horses and give the system a chance to be tested instead of opposing its implementation in its entirety.

Namwamba who was speaking in Machakos county when he accompanied Slovakian Ambassador to Kenya Frantisek Dlhopolcek during the opening of a new computer lab at St Philip Neri Primary School, applauded Slovakian government for supporting the country’s education sector