Stakeholders in the water sector decry overlapping roles

Stakeholders in the water sector are calling for a resolution to the conflict pitting the national and county governments in implementing the water function.

The 2010 constitution declared water supply and sanitation services a basic right devolving key water and sanitation functions to the county level.

Participants at a consultative meeting organised by the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC) said continued wrangling between the two levels of government have only acted to derail service delivery.

IGRTC Acting Chair John Burugu said his committee remains committed to address the problem through consultations, Cooperation and coordination between the two levels of government.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Burugu says it is paramount to review and critically examine the implementation of the water function in counties as outlined in the 2010 Constitution. Burugu urging those present to identify existing challenges and develop solutions.

“Despite the unbundling of the water functions, there is still lack of clarity in the performance of these functions at both levels of Government. IGRTC in 2017 carried out a study dubbed ‘Emerging issues on transfer of functions to National and County Governments.” The study noted conflicting roles in the implementation of water function by the two levels of Government.” Said the Chair.

Burugu urged for finalisation of the transfer of functions so as to enhance seamless implementation of Devolution.

Those representing the Millennium Water alliance at the forum called for full implementation of the Intergovernmental framework to address challenges faced by water sector players across counties. The body is a key player that Convenes and Influences Governments, the Private Sector and Non-Governmental Organizations to Accelerate Global Progress in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene

Council of Governors representative Kizito Wangalwa called for the inclusion of counties in water development programmes by respective water agencies.

On her part, Teresia Wasike, a representative of the National Government reiterated the commitment of the ministry of water to address emerging issues including the full implementation of the water Act 2016.