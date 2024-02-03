Stakeholders kick off process to rid Witethie of hyenas

Stakeholders in Juja Sub County have established a taskforce to ensure all abandoned quarries which act as hideouts of the animals are closed and fenced off.

This following the hyena attack menace that continues to wreak havoc in Witethie area, Juja Sub County.

This comes even as the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) is in the process of translocating the animals to the nearby Ol Donyo Sabuk Park where they often sneak out, to reduce contact with residents.

During a stakeholders meeting at Zetech University Witeithie Campus, the stakeholders led by Zetech University Vice Chancellor Prof Njenga Munene called on KWS to hasten the translocation process saying they might be forced to take law into their hands and hunt to kill the animals which is unnecessary.

He said as a university, the hyena menace has been a concern since many of the students from the institution live in the Witethie neighbourhood.

He called on the need to fence off the Ol Donyo Sabuk game reserve where the animals sneak out, so as to confine them within the sanctuary to prevent contact with the people.

Juja Subcounty Assistant County Commissioner (ACC)Wilson Mwangi assured the stakeholders that the situation is in control adding that a lot is being done to weed the animals out of the area and ensure the safety of the residents.