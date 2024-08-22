Stakeholders push for enhanced media-government synergy

Media industry stakeholders have urged stronger collaboration between government agencies and a review of regulatory mechanisms to address challenges facing the media sector.

At a meeting convened by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK), media leaders, government officials, and law enforcement agencies stressed the importance of improving the relationship between the government and the media.

David Omwoyo, CEO of the Media Council of Kenya, emphasized the need for cooperation, urging both parties to seek “common ground” instead of engaging in blame games.

He noted the mutual reliance between the media and the government, stressing their respective roles in national development.

“We must stop branding the media as anti-government. The media should fulfil its role within prescribed standards. Anyone attacking the media is undermining democracy and governance. There needs to be a mechanism for constant dialogue between editors and the government to foster better relations,” Omwoyo stated.

Principal Secretary, State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications, Prof. Edward Kisiang’ani, commended MCK for initiating the dialogue, highlighting the importance of such discussions, especially in the current climate of misinformation and concerns over press safety.

His speech, read by Secretary for Information Judy Munyinyi, reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to upholding press freedom.

“The Ministry is dedicated to ensuring press freedom in Kenya. These are challenging times with misinformation posing a real threat, but engagements like this are vital for fostering industry conversations,” said Kisiang’ani.

Eric Oduor, Secretary General of the Kenya Union of Journalists, expressed concern over Kenya’s declining ranking on the World Press Freedom Index and reaffirmed the industry’s willingness to engage with the government to reverse the trend.

“By engaging effectively, we can collectively seek solutions to the challenges facing the media, particularly during these critical times,” said Oduor.

Zubeida Kananu, President of the Kenya Editors’ Guild, condemned recent attacks on journalists, calling for swift action against the perpetrators.

“We expect appropriate measures to be taken against those targeting journalists. Simultaneously, the media industry must align its ethical conduct with the evolving times,” Kananu remarked.

National Police Service Spokesperson Dr. Resila Onyango defended law enforcement, calling out misinformation about the police, particularly during protests.

She emphasized that the relationship between the police and the media is enshrined in police standing orders and that any misconduct is investigated by the Internal Affairs Unit and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

“Let us not vilify the entire police force for the mistakes of a few,” Dr. Onyango urged.

David Mugonyi, Director General of the Communications Authority of Kenya, reaffirmed the importance of a free and independent media while calling for responsibility on all sides.

“Whether in government or media, we are all bound by the Constitution and the law. A truly free media is committed to truth, impartiality, and fairness. The government must allow journalists to fulfil their duty to society without intimidation or coercion,” Mugonyi said in a speech read by Director for Corporate Communications Chris Wambua.

Stakeholders at the meeting echoed Omwoyo’s sentiments, emphasizing the need for an adaptable regulatory framework that safeguards freedom of expression while promoting responsible journalism.

The call for collaboration signals a shared commitment to ensuring that the media continues to operate freely and effectively, contributing to national development.