Stakeholders in the energy sector are calling for the trafficking of the release of the task force report on the power purchase agreements. They argue a review of power purchase agreements will go a long way to improve operational efficiency and investor confidence. Speaking during an investor briefing by KPLC, Energy and Petroleum CS Amb. Monicah Juma said Kenya power’s reform journey will not be a walk in the park but are necessary if the utility firm is to return to profitability.

Related