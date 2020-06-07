Stalled Kipchoge Keino Stadium Eldoret will be completed

The Government has assured the contractor working on Kipchoge Keino stadium in Eldoret of prompt payment to expedite completion of the stalled project.

Speaking while on a tour of the stadium on Saturday, Sports and Heritage Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Hassan Noor Hassan said the stadium is set to be completed within the next six months and called on the contractor to mobilize and ensure the timeline is met.

“The stadium will be done in the next six months, and I urge the contractor to move swiftly with the construction as there will be no more delay now that the funds have been released” said Noor.

Noor, who was accompanied by Uasin Gishu County Commissioner Abdirisak Jaldesa said the project was delayed by lack of flow of resources but now the Government is fully committed to complete the stadium.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He reiterated that Kipchoge stadium was a facility and of great importance to athletes in the region adding that plans were in place to hold the Olympic trials at the facility.

“I want to assure the public and the athletes that Kipchoge Keino stadium will host Olympic trials once it’s completed,” added Hassan Noor.

National trials for Tokyo Olympics is set to be held next year June.

Two weeks ago, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amb. Amina Mohammed toured the same stadium to access its condition and hinted that the project will start soon.

Athletes from the region who used to train at Kipchoge stadium were forced to seek alternative training avenues when the project stalled.

The renovations of the stadium were commissioned in 2012 as the country was preparing for the London Olympic Games but stalled due to a myriad of challenges.

Kipchoge stadium in Eldoret, Kamariny in Elgeyo-Marakwet and, Kipchoge Stadium in Nandi County are among the stadiums in the North Rift region which are yet to be completed as promised by the Jubilee administration when it took over power.