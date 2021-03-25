Stalled Kitui Umaa dam requires Ksh 1 Billion to complete

The Government has allocated Ksh 202 million to a geotechnical consultant to investigate the soundness of the stalled Umaa Dam in a bid to revive the project.

The stalled dam located along River Nzeu about seven kilometres Northeast of Kitui town is expected to address the county’s perennial water shortage.

Speaking on Thursday in Kitui during the County Development Implementation and Coordination Committee (CDICC) meeting, National Water and Harvesting Authority Umaa Dam Project Engineer Apphia Kaluku said the dam requires a total of Ksh1 billion to complete.

It is estimated that the 28m high dam which stalled in 2011 will store 870,000m3 of water and inject an additional 2.3 million litres of clean and treated water to Kitui town which will serve about 75,000 people.

According to a report tabled before the CDICC, the overall completion of the dam construction works is estimated at 68 per cent.

The multi-million shilling project was started in January 2008 and was set to be completed in January 2010 when the current Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu was the Water minister.

A few months into the construction works, the project stalled, sinking with it Ksh 575 million of taxpayers’ money paid to the contractor Draft and Develop Engineers Ltd.

During the CDICC meeting, Eng Kaluku said that on the second year of the project, contractual dispute on redefinition of scope of works arose stalling the works.

“The review of rates on specific items which were not well defined and grouting which was highly varied due to unforeseen physical ground condition and unapproved request of extension of time led to suspension of works in 2010,” she said.

Eng Kaluku disclosed that the former contractor has been discharged and the Authority will procure a new contractor.

“SMEK Kenya consultants is already on site to check out the soundness of the existing structure. The scope of works will include material testing, environmental impact assessment among others,” she added.

Kitui County Commissioner John Ondego reiterated the Government’s resolve to revamp the stalled Umaa Dam with a view to supporting irrigation agriculture to ensure the county is food secure.