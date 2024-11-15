StanChart donates Ksh7M to Catholic Relief Services for flood relief in Mathare, Embakasi

Standard Chartered Bank has donated Ksh7 million to Catholic Relief Services (CRS).

The funds will provide relief to vulnerable households in Mathare and Embakasi with a special focus on youth alongside donations of food and non-food items to more than 200 community members affected by floods.

Speaking at the handover event on Friday, Head of Corporate Affairs at Standard Chartered Joyce Kibe reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to promoting youth economic empowerment through education and skills development under the Futuremakers initiative.

“We are delighted to partner with CRS Kenya in supporting youth. Globally, 282 million young people are not in education, training or employment. Futuremakers by Standard Chartered is our global youth economic empowerment initiative, supporting young people, especially women and people with disabilities, to learn, earn and grow,” said Kibe.

“Today, we have offered financial literacy skills to youth as a way of equipping them with knowledge to improving their economic participation. This donation will further support youth with much needed skills to navigate the unemployment challenge,” she added.

CRS Communications Manager for Kenya and Somalia Angela Muathe, hailed the partnership with Standard Chartered for its focus on youth empowerment which aligns with Kenya’s Vision 2030.

“We are excited about this partnership with Standard Chartered as we invest in the promising futures of young people in alignment to the Government of Kenya’s education and training plan within the social pillar of Vision 2030,” she stated.

She noted that the emergency response initiative will be embedded in CRS’ Wezesha Vijana program where the youth participants will receive market-driven skills and investments to enable them secure decent employment and start successful businesses.