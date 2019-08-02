Stanchart marathon increases marathon prize money

Over 25,000 participants who will take part in this year’s Standard Chartered Nairobi marathon will take home better cash rewards after the award money was reviewed upwards.

Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Chief Executive Officer, Kariuki Ngari has said that the top prize for the Marathon would be upped from Sh.1.5 million to Sh.2 million and for the half Marathon Sh.300,000 from Sh.200,000.

“The partnership we have forged over the past 17 years has enabled the StanChart Nairobi Marathon to be a success locally and internationally,” he asserted.

Speaking during the launch of StanChart Nairobi Marathon 2019, Ngari underlined that the event has provided an avenue for the athletes to excel to higher heights of glory, singling out Dennis Kimetto who once featured in the event and went to conquer the world.

The CEO pointed out that the proceeds from the Marathon will go a long way in financing entrepreneurs, creating employment for youths and supporting education.

“This year we want to open opportunities for the next generation to learn, earn and grow,” he added.

Ministry of Sports Principal Secretary, Peter Kaberia commended Standard Chartered Bank for their initiative in bringing together Kenyans from different walks of life to come and compete for a reason.

“Sports cannot only be sustained by the public sector but also the corporate world has a big role to play for its triumph,” Kaberia affirmed.

He called upon all the stakeholders to collaborate against doping in order to uphold integrity in the athletics locally and internationally.

“Doping has threatened to ruin Kenya reputation in the athletics hence there is need to work hand in hand with Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) to assist in bringing down doping menace and maintain good sportsmanship,” he reiterated.

Local Organizing Committee Chairman Peter Gitau said that they have digitized the Marathon in that there will be online registration and there will be a chip technology to track runners to curb cheating.

Gitau noted that registration window will remain open till October 15th 2019 and each participant will pay Sh.2000. A window for late registration will be opened from 16th -24th October to accommodate marathon enthusiasts will be required to part with Sh.2, 500.

This year Marathon marks 17th Edition of this global event will be held on 27th October 2019 at the Nyayo Stadium.

The event will feature six categories, 42 km male and female, 21km male and female, 10 km male and female, 21km wheelchair male and female, 5km family fun run race and revamped CEO Race.