Stand-off in Laikipia West as UDA nominations results marred with chaos

There was a stand-off at the Nyahururu High School in Laikipia West Constituency during the declaration of the United Democracy Alliance Party (UDA) nomination results on Friday night.

What started as a calm day with officials working tirelessly to put things in order a day after the UDA Party primaries in the area ended in a quagmire as a section of the parliamentary aspirants faulted the results over rigging claims.

Anthony Mwangi, the returning officer had taken to the podium to release the result shortly before 9:00 pm when one of the aspirants Kamau Kamatu shot up to urge him not to release the results until the matter is resolved.

He claimed they had already launched an official complaint with the UDA elections board to halt the process until their case is heard.

A report had emerged that former Laikipia West MP Dr. Wachira Karani had emerged the winner to carry the UDA Flag ahead of the forthcoming general election, but his opponents claimed they were rigging and hence the process should be repeated.

A stand-off ensued as supporters from both sides engaged each other in a war of words and shouting competition as security officers led by Nyahururu Sub County Police Commander Mary Kyema made frantic efforts to bring normalcy but fell on deaf ears.

The aspirant, under tight security, also watched their supporters engage in a shouting march for hours until the exercise was suspected.

During the Nominations, the UDA parliamentary contest had attracted seven aspirants among the former MP Dr. Wachira Karani, Kamau Kamatu, Mungai Karenge, Victor Kigera, Maina Mugo, Francis Kibet and Magdalene Nyokabi.

Residents from the area will now have to wait a little longer until the matter is resolved.