Standard Chartered contributes Ksh 122m to fight Covid-19

The funds will go directly to Red Cross and UNICEF programmes that are providing emergency relief to communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, KShs 32 million (USD 300,000) will be contributed to the Red Cross for the provision of urgent medical support such as the provision of primary and secondary health care, communication of protection measures, provision of personal protection equipment (PPE) for staff and volunteers, and the distribution of food and care packages for those impacted by COVID-19.

KShs 90million (USD 850, 000) to UNICEF for the immediate protection and education of vulnerable children such as the provision of remote education via TV, radio, online and mobile platforms and child protection measures, including alternative care arrangements and family tracing services for children separated from their families due to COVID-19, training of social workers to conduct home visits to vulnerable children for mental health support, and alternative care and protection services for children of parents or caregivers affected by COVID-19.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Kariuki Ngari, CEO Standard Chartered Bank Kenya, said: “Our priority began with the wellbeing and protection of our staff, and followed by ensuring we are there for our clients and now our communities. Standard Chartered Kenya is proud to be able to contribute to COVID-19emergency relief measures by making available these funds to Red Cross and UNICEF programmes that reach the most vulnerable people in our communities. By working with these organisations, we are able to support the delivery of rapidand effective emergency relief that aims to address some of the key challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dr Simon Missiri, Regional Director, Africa at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said: “Thanks to Standard Chartered’s generous donation, Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies can support local communities now facing increasing challenges due to the pandemic. RedCross and Red Crescent volunteers are the front-line responders, and these funds will help address some of the most urgent health and socio-economic impacts faced by the most vulnerable people across our country. Thanks to the vital donation from Standard Chartered we can continue to support more people facing the devasting effects of Coronavirus.”