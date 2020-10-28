Standard chartered partners with Kipkeino Foundation,to offer relief to athletes

Standard Chartered Bank has partnered with Kipchoge Keino Foundation to offer relief to athletes experiencing hardship due to the novel Corona virus pandemic.

The partnership will cost Ksh.15 million over the next one year .

The collaboration will also offer a financial literacy program that will seek to equip young and upcoming athletes with knowledge around business ideation, entrepreneurship skills, managing and growing businesses, investment, retirement planning as well as debt management.

Dr Kipchoge Keino, Chairman of the Foundation on his part lauded the support from the Standard Chartered saying that the relief will plug a deficit on home incomes of athletes affected by the pandemic.

“On behalf of the foundation, I appreciate the efforts from the bank in helping our athletes plan for the future as the financial literacy program will aid in building resilience and enable these athletes to diversify their livelihood skills in a bid to expand their income streams,” Dr Kipchoge said.

Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Chief Executive Officer Mr. Kariuki Ngari said that the partnership seeks to support athletes who did lose part of their income due to the cancellation of 18th Edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

“We have identified relief as an important need area in supporting our athletes who have supported our marathon over the last seventeen years during these tough times. In addition to the food relief, we will be offering them entrepreneurial and financial literacy training that we believe will equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge when it comes to investments and starting their own businesses,” Mr Kariuki said.

The one-year partnership will initially target 500 athletes from Uasin Gishu, Embu, Kericho, Kisii, Narok, Kajiado and Nyandarua Counties.