Standard six pupil sustains bullet wound during botched eviction in Malindi

A standard six pupil at Maziwani Primary School in Malindi is nursing a gun-shot would after police officers opened fire on residents of Furunzi area in a botched eviction exercise.

The officers are said to have been assisting an Asian businessman who wanted to evict residents, most of whom have put up permanent structures on the disputed land.

The pupil was shot on the leg as he fled the officers.

Malindi Sub County Police Commander Joe Lekuta confirmed the Wednesday afternoon incident saying the boy was hit by a stray bullet as the officers shot in the air to disperse rowdy youths.

Speaking on phone, Lekuta said his officers had already arrested two people following the incident.

Residents who were involved in the eviction allege that the businessman was using the police to harass them despite lack of the title deed to the disputed land.

According to Mercy Wanjira, who is among those who have settled on the disputed land, it has been torrid times for the residents who have endured constant harassment during the long-running land dispute.

She claimed the businessman had earlier agreed to sell the land to the squatters at a flat rate of Ksh. 200,000 per plot, but later changed his mind, saying those who had constructed permanent buildings would have to pay 1 million shillings per plot.