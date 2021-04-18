Star-Studded entry for FIA ARC Equator rally

This week’s ARC Equator Rally, the Kenyan round of the 2021 FIA African Rally Championship, has attracted a quality field of 35 drivers.

Kenyan champion Baldev Singh Chager, rising star Karan Patel, five times ARC Safari Rally winner Carl “Flash” Tundo and South African crew of Guy Botterill/Simon Vacy-Lyle are some of the big names to watch in the event which will traverse Lake Naivasha and Soysambu Conservancy on April 24th-25th.

Rai siblings Onkar and Tejveer Rai are also expected to ruffle feathers in similar VW Polos which are among the seven R5 cars enlisted.

Also listed in the event are Ugandan speedsters led by Ronald Ssebuguzi aka Sebu, Kepha Walubi, Yasin Nasser, Duncan Mubiru aka Kikankane, Christakis Fitidis and Rajiv Ruparelia. Ruparelia is returning to Kenya in two months after partaking the season-opening KCB Nakuru Rally.

All-Rwanda crew of Giancarlo Davite and his lady co-driver Sylvia Vindevogel are no strangers to Kenyan competitive stages. They will be returning to familiar terrain for the umpteenth time in a Mitsubishi Evolution 10. Davide and Sylvia have been regular visitors on Kenyan ARC events in the past.

Pratul Ghose of United Kingdom and England-based Kenyan Imran Khan will pilot a Volkswagen Polo R5 in their elegant Minti Motorsport livery.

There’s a fabulous fight in prospect among drivers running classic machines with Kailash Chauhan from the Coast and Nairobi based former,KNRC, Classic Car Champion Jonathan Somen (Ford Escort MK2) going up against racing legend Ian Duncan in a Minti Motorsport Nissan 240RS.

Clerk of the Course Gurvir Bhabra has highlighted an exciting range of events in the run up to Equator Rally.

The weekend event will act as a dry run for WRC Safari Rally Kenya slated for June 24-27.

Equator will offer various Safari officials including Stage Commanders, their Deputies, Set Up Crew and among others Assistant Clerks of Course an opportunity to savour a real WRC scenerio.

Gurvir confirmed that the revived Equator event will use six stages from the WRC Safari route itinerary.The six are Elementaita, Soysambu, Sleeping Warrior, Loldia, Malewa and Kedong.

WRC Safari stages omitted from Equator schedule are Kasarani Super Special Stage (SSS), Oserian and Hell’s Gate (Wolf Power Stage).

“Equator being a two-day event, we really don’t have so much mileage to exaust the Safari Rally route. We will run a qualifying stage on Friday that should give us the starters for Day One on Saturday. Friday’s program begins at 0800 with Free Practise and Qualifying at Ndulele, Naivasha’’,Said Gurvir.

At 1237, the first car will go into Parc Ferme after qualifying at KWSTI, Naivasha.

From 1530 onwards, the cars head to the Start Parc Ferme at KWSTI, Naivasha. Action proper is Saturday and Sunday.”

The next FIA ARC event after Equator will be Rally of Tanzania on the weekend of July 24-25 followed by Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally on August 21-22, Zambia International Motor Rally on September 25-26 and Rally of South Africa on November 6-7.

Equator Rally will be closed to all spectators.

2021 FIA ARC EQUATOR RALLY

ENTRY LIST

1 Eric Bengi -Peter Mutuma -KEN Mitsubishi Evolution 10

2 Tejveer Rai -Gareth Dawe KEN-Volkswagen Polo-R5

3 Ian Duncan -Tej Sehmi KEN -Nissan 240RS -Classic

4 Carl Tundo -Tim Jessop KEN -Mitsubishi Evolution 10

5 Onkar Rai -Drew Sturrock P KENUK Volkswagen Polo -R5

6 Baldev Chager -Ravi Soni KEN – Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2-R4

7 Karan Patel -Tauseef KhanKEN-Ford Fiesta -R5

8 Jasmeet Chana -Ravi Chana – Mitsubishi Evolution 10

9 Issa Amwari-Job Njiru KEN Mitsubishi Evolution 10

10 Amaanraj Rai -Oslaj Viljem -UG -SLOV- Ford Fiesta R5

11 Giancarlo Davite -Sylvia Vindevogel RWA- Mitsubishi Evolution 10

12 Pratul Ghose -Imran Khan UK-KEN-Volkswagen Polo

13 Rajiv Ruparelia -Enoch Olinga F UG -Volkswagen Polo/Proto

14 Yasin Nasser -Ali Katumba F UGUG-Subaru Impreza

15 Duncan Mubiru -Musa Nsubuga UG Subaru Impreza

16 Kepher Walubi -Muhamadi Asuman UG Mitsubishi Evolution 10

17 John Ng’ang’a -Edward Ndukui 1 KEN – Subaru Impreza

18 Nikhil Sachania -Deep Patel – KEN – Mitsubishi Evolution 10

19.Aakif Virani -Azhar Bhatti -KEN -Skoda Fabia R5

20 Piero Canobbio -TBA -KEN – Mitsubishi Evolution 10

21 Hassan Alwi -James Mwangi-UG -KEN -Subaru Impreza

22 Mcrae Kimathi -Shameer Yusuf 1 KEN – Subaru Impreza

23 Steve Mwangi -Dennis Mwenda -KEN- Subaru Impreza

24 Guy Botterill -Simon Vacy-Lyle -RSA- Toyota Etios RC2-R5

25 Christakis Fitidis -Eric Nzamwita – UG RWA- Mitsubishi Evolution 10

26 Hussein Malik -Linet Ayuko- Mitsubishi Evolution 10

27 Evans Kavisi -Absolom Aswani 2 KEN – Mitsubishi Evolution 10

28 Ronald Sebuguzi -Anthony Mugambwa UG – Mitsubishi Evolution 10

29 Jonathan Somen -Richard Hechle -KEN -Ford Escort MK2 Classic

30 Kailesh Chauhan -Tariq Malik 2 KEN – Ford Escort RS -Classic

31 Edward Maina -John Ngugi 1 KEN – Subaru Impreza

32 Nzioka Waita -Tuta Mionki -KEN -Mitsubishi Evolution 10

33 Daren Miranda -Wayne Fernandes -KEN- Subaru Impreza RC2

34 Geoff Mayes -Suzanne Zwager -KEN – Landrover Tomcat

35 Hamza Anwar -Riyaz Ismail 2 KEN -Subaru Impreza