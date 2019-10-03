Starehe girls closed over unknown disease

Written By: Margaret Kalekye
Starehe Girls Centre has been closed indefinitely after an outbreak of a strange contagious disease.

For the last few days, 52 students at the prestigious school have been quarantined as the disease spreads fast.

Education ministry officials and Starehe Girls management are currently in a crisis meeting. The school would re-open on Monday, October 7.

Those affected have a high-pitched cough, sneezing and fever.

“The Starehe Girls Centre Community confirms that there has been an increasing number of cases presenting with an unknown cause of high-pitched cough, sneezing and low-grade fever amongst some of the students, 52 girls have since been isolated for observation within the school”  read a statement issued by the school on Monday.

Samples taken to Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) for analysis are yet to be made public.

Margaret Kalekye

