Starehe MP Jaguar to spend second night in police cells

Starehe MP Charles Njagua Kanyi alias Jaguar will spend another night at Kileleshwa police station pending bail ruling.

The MP who appeared at a Nairobi court Thursday morning was declared a person of interest. His supporters have camped outside the courts demanding his release.

The prosecution is seeking to have him detained for 14 days to complete investigations into allegations of incitement to violence.

His lawyer Duncan Okach however opposed the transfer of the legislator from Kileleshwa to Kamkunji Police station terming it a violation of his rights.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The legislator was arrested Wednesday by detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations outside Parliament Buildings.

The Starehe MP is accused of making xenophobic recent remarks last weekend when he demanded the deportation of foreigners doing businesses in Kenya.

The MP has since claimed his recent sentiments on invasion of the Kenyan market by foreigners had been greatly misinterpreted.

My recent sentiments over the invading of our market by foreigners have been greatly misinterpreted.I mean peace for the country and businesses should go on uninterupted and all foreigners are welcome to our country. pic.twitter.com/1KqaGUYGgd — Hon. Jaguar (@RealJaguarKenya) June 26, 2019

Tanzania has condemned the utterances terming them careless.

The Kenya government has also condemned the remarks and assured foreigners of their safety and protection of their properties.

In a statement sent to newsrooms the ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Njagua’s remarks saying the unfortunate exploitation of the freedom of free speech to dehumanize foreign communities and incite local constituents undermines the welcoming culture that Kenya is reputed for.

The National Assembly has termed the utterances as reckless. The National Assembly Defense Committee Chairman Katoo Ole Metito while issuing a statement said the utterances go against what the country is known for which is hospitality.

His statement was supported by a section of members of parliament who warned their colleagues against issuing statements that may jeopardize the country’s diplomatic ties with friendly nations to gain what they termed as cheap popularity.

According to the legislators, the interest of the country overrides that of an individual.

The leader of Majority Adan Duale, however, called for proper scrutiny of the diplomatic ties with Kenya’s neighbours whom he accused of being unfair to Kenyans citing an example where a Kenyan was denied a work permit to work for a phone company that has its affiliates in Tanzania.