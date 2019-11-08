National women’s soccer team Harambee Starlets were held to a 2-2 draw by visitors ‘Copper Queens’ of Zambia in a 2020 Olympic games first leg qualifier at Kasarani Stadium.

Grace Chanda gave Zambia the lead in the 12th minute while Martha Tembo scored an own goal to send the match into the breather scores at 1-1.

Corazone Aquino scored Starlets second goal before Kazakhstan based Rachel kundananji ensured Zambia scored two crucial away goals.

The winner of the two-legged tie will face either Cameroon or Côte d’Ivoire in the final qualifying round for a ticket to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Starlets will face Zambia in the return leg on the 11th of November in Lusaka.