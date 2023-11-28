Starlets full camp as ‘pros’ arrive ahead of Botswana clash

The National Women’s soccer team Harambee starlets Head coach Beldine Odemba says the arrival of all foreign-based players is a major boost ahead of the first leg of the final round of the 2024 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifier against Botswana on Wednesday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Kenya will travel to Botswana next week for the second leg slated for 5th December.

The Beldine Odemba’s charges are full house and she is optimistic the team will register good results. Starlets captain Ruth Ingosi said the team is well prepared for the assignment ahead.

‘There’s no pressure starting at home or starting away, we are going to give it our best and the team is ready’’ Beldine said

‘It will give us a chance to represent Kenya at the continental stage, its been a while since 2016’’ Ruth Ingosi remarked

Meanwhile Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has reiterated the government support to the team.

‘’We will give you Ksh.5 Million if you qualify’’ Ababu said before adding ‘’ The government is offering full support we have facilitated the release of Sherryl Angachi who is undergoing KDF training,she is a recruit. We have done everything possible to make sure that we avail the best players to the technical bench’’.

Ababu further revealed plans for the team to train overseas if it gets past Botswana in the qualifier.

‘’I can assure you that the government will support the team to preapare for the tournament the best way possible including plans that are at an advanced stage to have the team camp in Europe’’

Football Kenya federation President Nick Mwendwa expressed his confidence that Kenya will register impressive results as testament to the steps women’s football has taken in the country.

‘’We are bringing players from outside the country, we have a total of 11 players who are plying their trade outside the country ,one of them is playing in UEFA Champions league ,we have done well in terms of women football and its growing every day. I believe that we can qualify for the women’s World Cup in 2027’’.

A win in the two-legged final round qualifying match will see Harambee Starlets qualify for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations for the second time in seven years.