The national women’s soccer team Harambee Starlets defeated South Sudan 8-0 in the first leg of the first round of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifier at Nyayo National stadium.

The win puts Starlets half way through to the second round ahead of the second leg on Saturday.

Harambee Starlets dominated the encounter as Neddy Atieno scored 5 goals with Jentrix Shikangwa adding two goals while Mwanahalima Adam scored one to hand Kenya the emphatic win.

South Sudan who have been camping in the country for two weeks now have an uphill task of overturning the deficit in the return leg scheduled October 23rd at Nayyo National stadium.

The aggregate winner will qualify for the next round of the qualifiers scheduled for Morocco in 2022.