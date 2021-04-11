Starlets head to camp this week, ahead of AWCON 2022 Qualifiers

Harambee Starlets Head Coach David Ouma has named his provisional 30-member squad ahead of the international friendly match against Zambia’s Copper Queens on April 24.

‘’We picked on Zambia after analyzing which side will help gauge ourselves. I saw it that playing against Zambia who haven’t gone to any break they have continued preparing themselves for their Olympic qualifiers’’, Starlets head coach David Ouma said.

The squad will be captained by veteran player Dorcas Shikobe. Thika Queen’s top scorer Mwanahalima Adams will lead Harambee Starlets attack.

Joining the Thika Queens star is former Kisumu All Starlets striker Mercy Airo who has scored nine goals for Gaspo Women, debutants Faith Machora of Zetech and Kenya national women’s hockey team captain Gilly Okumu.

‘’The team will now start preparing for the forthcoming assignment early enough and the coach will have an opportunity to assemble the best side for the matches ahead’’, Starlets captain Dorcas Shikobe said.

However, former Turkey based forward Esse Akida currently with Thika Queens and Ulinzi Starlets’ Neddy Atieno are missing from the squad.

CECAFA top scorer Jentrix Shikangwa will also miss the friendly as she is currently writing her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam.

Harambee Starlets are expected to start residential training on April 15 before heading to Lusaka for the friendly.