Starlets intensify preparations for 2022 AWCON qualifiers

Harambee Starlets has entered its fourth day of residential training on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, ahead of their scheduled two-legged 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier against South Sudan.

All players called up have reported to camp save for Dorcas Shikobe, Mwanahalima Adam who are out on club assignments. Elizabeth Wambui has also not reported to camp.

During the morning training session held at Kasarani Annex, Ulinzi Starlets forward Neddy Okoth commented on her comeback to the national team.

“It is a great feeling to be back with the team. Being in camp for the last four days, I can say that the team is motivated and are risk takers which I believe is a key ingredient towards attaining a positive result against South Sudan,” said Neddy Akoth.

With the knowledge gained during the training sessions, she hopes to be impactful and help the team to attain a positive result in their Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“With the knowledge and tactics gained during the training sessions, I hope to transcend it to the field that will, in the long run, help us attain a positive result,” she continued.

Harambee Starlets will play against South Sudan in the regional showpiece qualifiers on October 20, and the second leg on October 24, 2021.

They will be looking to qualify for the Africa Women Cup of Nations for the second time, and ultimately earn a slot in the 2023 FIFA Women World Cup that will be co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.