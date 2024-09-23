Starlets intensify preps in Spain ahead of daunting U17 World Cup campaign

The national Under 17 women’s soccer team, Junior Starlets, intensified its training in Alicante,Spain in readiness for their debut at this year’s U17 FIFA Women’s World Cup scheduled October 16th-Nov 3rd in Dominican Republic.

Junior Starlets training entered day four in Alicante,Southeastern Spain as they continue with their preparations for the global showpiece.

While in Spain Starlets is set to play three friendly matches so as to gauge themselves.

They will play Valencia Women on Wednesday and two days later play Portugal before taking on Intercity on September 30th.

After the training camp in Spain Starlets will head to Dominican republic for the U17 FIFA World Cup.

Kenya will open her group C campaign against England on October 18th before facing North Korea and Mexico on October 20th and 24th respectively.