Starlets intensify training as Odemba urges fans to rally behind team

Slavia’s Prague’s Marjoline Nekesa is expected to link up with the rest of Harambee Starlets squad this weekend ahead of the national women’s soccer team’s 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Botswana on November 29th at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Kenya is set to host the first leg on Wednesday next week while Botswana will be at home on the return leg scheduled December 5th in Gaborone.

Nekesa, a midfielder is among 16 foreign based players named in the 29-member squad by head coach Beldine Odemba.

‘’The team is training well, some of the professional players are in Lorna{Nyarinda} arrived first and all the players that play for Simba Queens are here and today we expect Marjoline to join the squad’’, remarked head coach Beldine Odemba.

Odemba urged for the support from football fans as Kenya seeks to make it to the 2024 Africa Cup of nations in Morocco.

‘’I thank the fans for rallying behind Starlets,its an office day but we urge the fans to come and support the players,we have always relied on the 12th man though they don’t play but they do a big role in boosting the morale of the players’’.

Midfielder Elizabeth Wamboi and Rachael Adhiambo expressed confidence of Kenya emerging as winners despite the daunting task ahead.

‘’it’s a big challenge and also an opportunity to showcase women soccer, the more we play the more we get the chance of progressing. We believe we will win and we urge the fans to come out and rally behind us’’ Wambui said.

‘’When the fans are around we are sure of delivering the desired results and I can say that we have prepared well and won’t let them down’’ Rachael added.

The winner over the two legs will seal a slot at next year’s 12 team Women’s Africa Cup of Nations,the 15th edition of the continental showpiece .

Vihiga Queens Mercyline Wayodi and FK Apolonia Fier Lorna Nyarinda have made a comeback to the squad while Kenya Police Bullets Goalkeeper Mishi Mbaru, Bungoma Queens Defender Centrine Wasike, Kenya Police Bullets and Kibera Soccer Ladies Forwards Rebecca Okwaro and Nancy Atako are in line for their maiden caps.

The squad also includes Under 20 prodigys Ulinzi Starlets duo of Joy Kinglady and Fasila Odhiambo.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Annedy Kundu (Ness Atromitou FC), Caroline Rufa (Simba Queens), Lilian Awuor (ASJ Soyaux Charente), Mishi Mbaru (Kenya Police Bullets)

Defenders

Ruth Ingosi (Simba Queens), Phoebe Owiti (Gokulam Kerala FC), Dorcas Shikobe (Sirines of Grevana), Juliet Auma (Kenya Police Bullets), Centrine Wasike (Bungoma Queens), Vivian Nasaka (Hakkarigucuspor), Enez Mango (Farul Constata), Fosca Nashivanda (Zetech Sparks)

Midfielders

Corazone Aquino (Simba Queens), Ketsia Ngaira (Ulinzi Starlets), Lorna Nyarinda (FK Apolonia Fier), Mercyline Wayodi (Vihiga Queens), Fasila Adhiambo (Ulinzi Starlets), Marjolene Nekesa (SK Slavia Praha), Cynthia Shilwatso (FC Kryvbas Women)

Forwards

Mwanalima Adam (Hakkarigucuspor), Joy Kinglady (Ulinzi Starlets), Jentrix Shikangwa (Beijing Jingtan FC), Tereza Engesha (Hyundai Steel R.A), Violet Nanjala (AMLFF LAAYOUNE), Airine Madalina (Bunyore Starlets), Elizabeth Wambui (Simba Queens) Janet Bundi (Vihiga Queens), Rebecca Okwaro (Kenya Police Bullets), Nancy Atako (Kibera Girls Soccer)